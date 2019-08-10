Home Cities Kochi

Kerala floods: Train services go off track for second day

For the second straight day, train services in the state were affected on Friday  after tracks were rendered unusable following landslips, flooding and trees falling on electric cables.

Kerala floods

A man in a flooded road in Kerala (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For the second straight day, train services in the state were affected on Friday after tracks were rendered unusable following landslips, flooding and trees falling on electric cables. Even long-haul trains on the Kayamkulam-Ernakulam route via Alappuzha and in Palakkad Division were cancelled.

According to a railway officer, maximum damage has occurred in the Palakkad Division. “Flooding has been reported from areas between Palakkad - Ottappalam, Shoranur - Kuttipuram and Feroke – Kallayi sections of Palakkad Division. A landslip has also been reported at Karakkad near Shoranur,” he said. Movement of trains has been hit in Palakkad - Ernakulam, Palakkad - Shoranur and Shoranur - Kozhikode sections. “Also, train services between Kayamkulam – Ernakulam via Alappuzha will remain suspended till further notice due to unsafe weather conditions, trees falling on track and ensuing disruption to rail traffic,” said the officer.  Major long-distance trains running in this section will be diverted via Kottayam line and the situation will be reviewed on Saturday morning 

Due to flooding in  Palakkad Division, Train No 16344 Madurai –Thiruvananthapuram Amritha Express was cancelled. Train No 16603 Mangaluru Central - Chennai Central Maveli Express,  Train No 22207 Chennai Central – T’Puram bi-weekly Express and Train No 12601 Puratchi Thalaivar M G Ramachandran Chennai Central Mail Express are the other trains which were cancelled on Friday.
Around eight trains were fully cancelled while 11 were partially cancelled and nine were diverted. To help Thiruvananthapuram-bound passengers from Ernakulam, Railways has arranged special trains. “Special trains will be run on Saturday too if the situation doesn’t improve,” said an officer.

