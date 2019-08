By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) authorities on Friday said they have taken every possible step to prevent any interruption of services.

“In the wake of the torrential rain, KMRL has taken all precautionary measures to ensure uninterrupted service of Metro trains. We have kept the trains at the safest places to prevent any kind of loss/damage. There will not be any change in the service operations of Kochi Metro,” said a KMRl official.