KPR Group launches brand FASO in Kochi

KPR Group, the Coimbatore-based integrated textile manufacturer, launched its first collection of innerwear, ‘FASO’ - Fashion Adapted Sustainable and Organic - at Kochi.

Published: 10th August 2019 06:56 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: KPR Group, the Coimbatore-based integrated textile manufacturer, launched its first collection of innerwear, ‘FASO’ - Fashion Adapted Sustainable and Organic - at Kochi. The group has introduced, a collection of sustainable cotton innerwear and athleisure products under the newly launched brand for fashion plus health, at a function held at Grand Hyatt in Kochi.

According to P Nataraj, promoter and managing director of KPR Group, FASO will be hundred per cent organic innerwear. “Kerala is known as a paradise for nature lovers and it is the foremost reason for us to decide Kerala for first expansion for the launch of the brand. By 2019, we will launch the brand in all South India and by 2020 all over India,” said Natraj. In addition to providing the stylish collection with bright trendy colours, the superfine cotton products would offer ultra-soft comfort.

Available in brief, trunk, boxer shorts, vest, gym vest, and muscle tee, these are manufactured in micro nylon elastic and due care is taken from fibre to finished product. “We have designers from Italy to set the design for the new brand. We have curated the styles after doing extensive research on customers need and comforts. We use combed organic cotton that is skin-friendly and breathable,” said E K Sakthivel, executive director of KPR Mill Limited.

