KSRTC cancels inter-state trips

 With landslides blocking many roads in Wayanad and Malappuram districts, Kerala State Road  Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has suspended its inter-state services for the time being.

Published: 10th August 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With landslides blocking many roads in Wayanad and Malappuram districts, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has suspended its inter-state services for the time being. According to Manoj Padikkal, president of Kerala Inter-State Bus Owners Association (KISBOA), it is uncertain which all roads are blocked. As of now, it is learnt many of the services have been cancelled. 

Though the services through Salem-Palakkad route were in operation on Thursday, many services were cancelled at midnight due to heavy rain. KSRTC officials said services would be resumed only after the routes are cleared. KSRTC services to Bengaluru and Mysuru through Mananthavady, Nilambur and Sultan Bathery routes have been stopped. 

Roads to Munnar are still inundated and therefore no services are taking place. “Several reserved passengers have cancelled their tickets. Due to the upcoming holidays on Bakrid and Independence Day, bookings were almost full for inter-state services. There is no hike in charges due to fewer services. We expect more passengers as train services have come to a halt,” said Manoj.  
Major inter-state services operating on the Munnar-Periyar, Marayoor-Kanthalloor, Ernakulam-Pius Nagar and Pala-Kanthalloor stretches have been hit. 

Meanwhile, Kallada Travels’ inter-state buses to Bengaluru were not cancelled. “No cancellations have been officially announced.There is no hike in ticket rates,” said a Kallada Travels staffer.  

