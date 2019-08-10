Home Cities Kochi

Let us make schooling better for children 

What I was not prepared for was that the weight of her school bag would increase from a mere 1 kg in kindergarten to 5 kg in Class 1. 

Published: 10th August 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Sangeetha Mathew 
Express News Service

KOCHI: I had heard that the transition from kindergarten to Class 1 is a huge leap for a child. They would have a time-table, different subjects and tests. But, according to me, the biggest leap was that she would be moving from a four-hour to a seven-hour working day. Also, she would have to get used to having lunch in a 25-minute break. 

What I was not prepared for was that the weight of her school bag would increase from a mere 1 kg in kindergarten to 5 kg in Class 1. 
My confusion over why this ferrying of all text books and notebooks to and from school was happening was cleared in a morally debilitating parents-principal meeting. 
At the Q&A session, the question came up. The principal said that till the previous year, the bags were light because of a teaching method that encouraged activity-based learning. So, books were sent home only if there was homework. However, parents of the previous year’s batch had voted out that method because it was not doing a ‘good job’. Instead of rectifying the glitches, the school reverted to the regular method of teaching. In the principal’s own words, the earlier method would encourage the students to ‘think’, and the current method gave no such option. This is when I exposed my deficiencies as a parent. I asked the principal what the need was to insist on sending all six text books (each nearly 100 pages) home every day.

 She looked at me aghast and said, “Don’t you want to know what the child has learnt in school every day?” I said I didn’t think it was wise to expect working parents to revise every single thing that is taught every day. 
Instead, would it not be better to send, say, two every day, and revise thoroughly? At that moment, I lost the support of the majority of the parents too. Amid the murmurs of disapproval, I sat down, defeated. 
My idea of kindergarten and primary school was fun and learning. I get some validation from the draft National Education Policy 2019 which says, “It is important that children of ages 3-8 have access to a flexible, multifaceted, multilevel, play-based, activity-based, and discovery-based education.”

And the architects of the policy reached this conclusion because, “the most current research in Early Childhood Care and Education shows that children under the age of 8 do not tend to follow the linear, age-based educational trajectories that are prescribed to them by policy or by any present timelines for curriculum…”
(The author is a professional and single parent. The views expressed are of her own) 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp