Quick-to-make cooking recipes

TV anchor Lizbeth Renjith and her friend, Dinu Mathew, a lawyer, have brought out a cooking book called ‘Microwave Ruchikal’, published by DC Books. 

From left, Lizbeth Renjith, Roopa George and Dinu Mathew

It was released at the St Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Vallarpadam on Thursday by noted entrepreneur Roopa George. 

“‘Microwave Ruchikal’ is a compilation of simple everyday recipes which can be made by men, women and children,” says Lizbeth. It has recipes of vegetarian, non-vegetarian dishes, rice, desserts, cakes and puddings. “Unlike a stove, a microwave helps us to do easy one-pot dishes,” says Dinu. “This helps reduce the time spent in the kitchen and also we have to do less cleaning work which is very helpful for today’s working mothers.” 

Adds Lizbeth, “As there is no gas and fire involved the chances of burns and injuries are very less. Bachelors, who cannot set up a fully-functioning kitchen can make delicious dishes with just an oven and a limited number of utensils.” 

Both have a cooking link. Lizbeth, an MBA graduate, started her career with a small-scale home baking cum catering business in an online page La’Festa. Later she did cookery shows on Malayalam TV channels. She has also taken cookery classes at the Young Women’s Christian Association and motivational classes for rural women on how to start up a small-scale business without much capital. 
Dinu, who is a mother of four children, says that cooking is her passion. She also started her cooking career through La’Festa. Later she did shows on Malayalam TV channels. She takes cooking as well as motivational classes for rural women. 

