With Muttar in spate, people start counting their losses again

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Muttar river near Cheranalloor is in full spate. Roaring angrily, it sweeps downstream, washing down the minions who dot its banks, unmindful of livelihoods and property that comes in its way. Silent and sombre, Elsy Augustine looks on in dismay as a lifetime of memories gets washed away by the turbulent river. Breaching her banks, the Muttar has swept along with it the lives and livelihoods of many like Elsy.

The water has reached knee-deep in her backyard and has made its way into her kitchen. “Last year too, the floodwater had entered our house, wreaking havoc. We are yet to recover from the losses. We just cannot bear another financial loss,” said Elsy. Their workshop, situated in the backyard of the house, was also inundated.

“When the Idamalayar dam was opened in 2013, the Muttar was in spate. However, then it had not affected our house the way the flood ravaged our property last year. We have shifted all our belongings and essentials to the second floor of the house. This time, we are not planning to move to a relief camp, we hope that water recedes soon,” said Benny Thandasherry.



Meanwhile, Dimple Dinto’s fish farming was affected due to lack of power in the area. “It has been two days... we have no power here. Without oxygen, we were forced to sell our fish at a loss,” said Dimple.