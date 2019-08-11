Kerala floods: Water demon gives sleepless nights to Kochi people

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: B Surendran, 63, of Moozhikulam, spent the previous night inside his car parked near Moozhikulam bridge in Parakkadavu, just 300 metres away from his house.

The incessant rains since August 8 have gripped Surendran with the fear of a repeat of the traumatic August 2018 flood that had forced him to flee his home along with his mother.

There are thousands like him in Parakkadavu, Puthenvellikara, Manjali, Kurumasserry, Chendamangalam, Nedumbassery, Paravoor and Poikkattussery. Though the situation is not that alarming compared to August 2018, people dread being caught in the same situation that they had endured last year.

“We fear the very thought of last year flood and cannot imagine undergoing the harrowing time again. Water reached the courtyards of our homes on Friday, but it subsided on Saturday. If it rains continuously again, things will really turn bad,” said Surendran. There is no electricity for the last four days, he says. “And essential items are scarce at local shops, many shops have downed their shutters, we pray for the rains to stop,” he adds.

“Last time, we took things so lightly and paid a heavy price as the Chalakkudy river submerged the entire panchayat within hours. Many have left for safer locations. People will come back only after rain subsides,” said P Jayan, another resident.

The situation is not different for residents of Star Homes Enclave at Edappally. Thirty-five families here are frightened. Few among them have already left their homes after shifting cars and other valuable items to safety.

“We really can’t take a risk this time. If the government decides to open the dam shutters, the water from the nearby canal will swell alarmingly within two hours, “ said Star Homes Enclave Residents Association secretary Shankar GS.

“We have not been able to sleep peacefully for the last two days. All residents are panicking and keeping a close watch on the water level in the canal,” said Manju Shaji, another resident of the colony.

Psychologist Dr C J John said it will be a traumatising experience for people to even think of what they underwent during the flood last year.

“The heavy downpour has revived their experience of last year’s flood. Every victim will have a personalised construct of the trauma. So when it rains heavily and the news of flooding in other places spread, fear grips their mind. Though the majority of the people prefer to brush aside last year flood as a once in their lifetime incident, now many fear it will be a routine annual occurrence,” he said.

United Nations Environment Programme operations manager Muralee Thummarukudy said as flood and landslides have happened for a second time, many people in Kerala are panicking.

“There is a common feeling that ‘climate has changed’ and floods will now be an annual event,” he said.

"Such fear has no rational basis,” he said.