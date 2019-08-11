Periyar water level drops by 0.5 m 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: People living close to Periyar river can breathe a sigh of relief as a drop in water level was recorded at various KWA monitoring stations on Saturday. shutters of Boothathankettu dam, regulators at Pathalam, Kanakkankadavu, Purapillikavu and Manjummel have been kept open to ensure the free flow of water in Periyar. Water level in Idamalayar dam is still at a safe level and all 6 shutters are closed.

“Water level came down by 0.50 metres in some places. If the intensity of rain comes down, water level will further go down on Sunday. With all shutters of regulators on Periyar open, water can flow with ease,” an official said.