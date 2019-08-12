Kerala filmmaker's short film debut ‘Screams’ depicts social isolation

By Express News Service

‘Screams’ - a true story about killing’ is the first directorial venture of T P Devarajan. The thirty-minute short film is an adaptation of ‘Ottapetavan’, a short story by Malayalam writer P K Nanu. The film depicts the life of Raman, a forest dweller who moves to the city for the sake of vocation. The hustle and bustle of the big town leaves him feeling alienated.

“Raman is treated as an outcast. In a way, his life mirrors the lives of the marginalized in the Kerala society,” the director notes. The film tries to explain how the dreams and aspirations of the downtrodden sections are silenced by the ‘civilized society’.

To avoid being alienated, Raman tries to go back to his childhood abode where he was one with nature. Raman’s thoughts about nature are presented in a series of colourful shots that are aesthetically portrayed.

Dark and hazy images are to depict the social isolation Raman feels. As the film reaches its conclusion, Raman’s exasperation with city life forces him to return to the forest.

As the visuals fade from the screen, the sounds of the forest are heard that evoke the feeling of an unsettling catharsis.

According to the filmmaker, the title ‘Scream’ signifies the cry that originates from the exhortation for the survival of humans and the Earth in the context of global warming, climate change and the gradual elimination of underprivileged sections of the society.

“The film’s creation was made possible by the disturbing fact that the very essence of our existence has evolved into a one-dimensional authoritarian system,’’ Devarajan adds. Apart from direction, Devarajan has also scripted screenplays for films such as ‘Oraal’ (one person), Praise the Lord and a few TV serials. However ‘Scream’ marks his first entry as a short film director. It was screened at Nila Theatre on Sunday.