Kerala floods: Lack of drains worsens plight of North Paravoor residents

NORTH PARAVOOR: Even though floodwater from the Periyar receded on Saturday, the compound of 75-year-old Abdul Khader’s house in Vedimara in North Paravoor had knee-deep water on Sunday morning.

Every year, during the monsoon, local residents approach the authorities with their demand for proper drainage in the locality. But no action has been taken till now.

For Kadher, who lives with his sick wife and a 40-year-old daughter having psychological issues, the past two years have been the worst period in his life.

“Last year, during the flood, the water from the Periyar was over our roof. Even after the floodwater receded, my compound was waterlogged for two weeks. I had to seek the help of Fire and Rescue Services personnel who drained out the water with a pump. This time again, they have to come to help us. All I need is a permanent solution for which Municipal authorities should take the initiative,” he said.

Khader’s neighbour, Jabbar, said it was not a difficult task for the authorities to provide drainage facilities.

“Half of Vedimara is underwater if it rains for more than six hours. The entire area is surrounded by the Periyar. Constructing drains and linking it with the Periyar not require a huge fund. Whenever we raise the issue, authorities come up with excuses,” he said.

Same is the situation at Karimpadam, a village known for handloom weavers near North Paravoor. Here, due to severe waterlogging, roads were inaccessible on Sunday. PK Shivadasan, a 69-year-old weaver, said the stagnant water also raised health issues.

“It is since last year’s flood that waterlogging has become severe in Karimpadam and Chendamangalam. The few drains here are clogged after last year’s flood. But authorities have failed to clean them,” he said.

A Fire and Rescue Services officer in the municipality also blamed poor drainage for waterlogging in North Paravoor and surrounding areas.

“In fact, there is no adequate drainage facilities in the area. Every year, we drain rainwater from houses in the locality,” he said.