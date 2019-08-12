Home Cities Kochi

Kerala floods: Lack of drains worsens plight of North Paravoor residents

Despite demands for proper drainage, no action has been taken so far.

Published: 12th August 2019 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Vedimara resident Abdul Khader along with Fire and Rescue Services officials pump out water in front of his house in North Paravoor.

Vedimara resident Abdul Khader along with Fire and Rescue Services officials pump out water in front of his house in North Paravoor. (Photo | Arun Angela)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

NORTH PARAVOOR: Even though floodwater from the Periyar receded on Saturday, the compound of 75-year-old Abdul Khader’s house in Vedimara in North Paravoor had knee-deep water on Sunday morning.

Every year, during the monsoon, local residents approach the authorities with their demand for proper drainage in the locality. But no action has been taken till now.

ALSO READ: Kerala floods - Death toll climbs to 72; 50 people missing; CM asks public not to believe fake reports of relief fund misuse

For Kadher, who lives with his sick wife and a 40-year-old daughter having psychological issues, the past two years have been the worst period in his life.

“Last year, during the flood, the water from the Periyar was over our roof. Even after the floodwater receded, my compound was waterlogged for two weeks. I had to seek the help of Fire and Rescue Services personnel who drained out the water with a pump. This time again, they have to come to help us. All I need is a permanent solution for which Municipal authorities should take the initiative,” he said.

Khader’s neighbour, Jabbar, said it was not a difficult task for the authorities to provide drainage facilities.

“Half of Vedimara is underwater if it rains for more than six hours. The entire area is surrounded by the Periyar. Constructing drains and linking it with the Periyar not require a huge fund. Whenever we raise the issue, authorities come up with excuses,” he said.

Same is the situation at Karimpadam, a village known for handloom weavers near North Paravoor. Here, due to severe waterlogging, roads were inaccessible on Sunday. PK Shivadasan, a 69-year-old weaver, said the stagnant water also raised health issues.

“It is since last year’s flood that waterlogging has become severe in Karimpadam and Chendamangalam. The few drains here are clogged after last year’s flood. But authorities have failed to clean them,” he said.

A Fire and Rescue Services officer in the municipality also blamed poor drainage for waterlogging in North Paravoor and surrounding areas.

“In fact, there is no adequate drainage facilities in the area. Every year, we drain rainwater from houses in the locality,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Flood fury Kerala floods Kerala monsoon Paravoor
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp