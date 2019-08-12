Home Cities Kochi

‘Learn music the traditional way’ says Bollywood singer Shahid Mallya

In conversation with Bollywood singer Shahid Mallya who is in Kochi for his debut project as an actor.

Published: 12th August 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Shahid Mallya

Shahid Mallya

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: Incessant rains in Kochi have put a damper on Shahid Mallya’s schedule. But the Bollywood singer who is in the city for his debut acting venture does not seem to mind. Shahid, whose number ‘Daryaa’ from the movie ‘Manmarziyaan’ won him accolades, got his first break eight years ago with the film ‘Mausam’. Express caught up with the vocalist who has a slew of projects in the pipeline including a single titled ‘Tu Hi Mera Rab’ releasing next month.

Tell us a little bit about your background.
I grew up in a town called Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan which is close to the border of Punjab. I shifted to Mumbai in 2002 to fulfill my father’s dream. He was a great admirer of Mohammed Rafi and wanted to become a playback singer himself. While he was on the lookout for an opportunity, he met with an accident which left him bedridden for seven years so he had to give up on his dream. I am grateful to have achieved what he could not.

Is this your first time in Kochi? How do you like the place?
Yes, I am coming to the city for the first time. I now understand why Kerala is a popular tourist attraction. The place is really beautiful and the food is very different. I don’t remember the names of the dishes I tried but I enjoyed the fish preparation cooked in a banana leaf.

You are here to shoot for your first project as an actor right. Can you give us more details?
I can’t disclose too much. All I can say is that it is a Hindi film and my character is the second lead. We have just completed shooting In Fort Kochi and the next schedule is in Thiruvananthapuram. But this came about completely by chance. I never planned to become an actor.

Are you familiar with the Malayalam films?
Not much I must admit. I have seen a couple of movies of Mohanlal sir; Again, I don’t remember the names.
I love Yesudas sir’s singing, it is stirring to listen to him. I have been following Vijay Yesudas and Madhu

What kind of music do you personally listen to?
I am a connoisseur of Indian classical music. I believe that our ragas have the power to heal. I listen to maestros like Ravi Shankar, Ustad Vilayat Khan and Zakir Hussain but I start my day with a song either by Mohammed Rafi or Kishor Kumar. They are my favourite singers along with Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan. I hardly follow western music.

Which music directors or composers do you like working with?
Pritam sir gave me my first break so he is like a godfather to me in the industry. After him, I admire Amit Trivedi. He gives a lot of freedom to his singers to improvise. I would now like sing for A R Rahman sir.

Do you have any advice for aspiring singers?
These days, the internet has become so ubiquitous that people think they can learn everything online including singing. But that is a wrong approach according to me. The kind of skill and expertise a guru can teach you cannot be compared with the internet. If you are serious about pursuing a career as a playback singer, learn music the traditional way.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shahid Mallya Kochi
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp