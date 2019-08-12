Home Cities Kochi

Tucked away in Kerala is a stamp collector’s paradise

Stamps from 150 countries that depict Mahatama Gandhi was another collection that piqued the interest of the visitors.

Published: 12th August 2019 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors at APEX 2019, a stamp exhibition at Bhagyamala Auditorium Stadium.

Visitors at APEX 2019, a stamp exhibition at Bhagyamala Auditorium Stadium. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal)

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI: P Mohanachandran Nair, an avid stamp collector from the city is showcasing his unique stamp collection at Apex 2019, a stamp exhibition organised by Ananthapuri Philatelic Association which recently concluded at the Bhagyamala auditorium near Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

Mohanachandran presented some of his prized collections including Travancore stamps, penny black, Indian airmails and owls. The stamp enthusiast has recently secured a silver medal at Singpex 2019, an Asian stamp exhibition that was held in Singapore on August 4. Mohanachandran is also the editor of the Ananthapuri Stamp Bulletin, a digital magazine that is circulated within India and abroad. “We release a monthly issue and have about 45 subscribers from outside India as well,’’ said Mohanachandran who also bagged a bronze medal in philatelic literature at a stamp exhibition held in 2017 at Brazil.

P Mohanachandran Nair

As a student, stamp collection was Mohanachandran’s hobby. “I started collecting stamps from class XI, I used to barter the one I collected with my friends,” he said. After putting a brake to his hobby during high school, Mohanchandran resumed the practice while working at SBI. “I bought many stamps from various exhibitions in Kerala,” Mohanchandran added. Presently he is updating his stamp collection of horses.

The avid collector has also conducted many workshops on stamp collection practices and techniques.

Black penny, part of Mohanachandran’s collection was the world’s first stamp that was released by England. The exhibition also included stamps that were released after Gandhi’s demise.

Stamps from 150 countries that depict Mahatama Gandhi was another collection that piqued the interest of the visitors. Contributed by collector Sreejesh Krishnan, a total of 16 frames “showcase the journey of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi to Mahatma,” Sreejesh said. Another collection titled “Birds of prey” which comprised of a collection of stamps exclusively about birds that feed on other animals was another attraction at the exhibit. The event also offered people a chance to exchange, buy or sell their stamps.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Apex 2019 Kerala stamp enthusiasts Travancore stamps Black penny
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp