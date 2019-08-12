Tucked away in Kerala is a stamp collector’s paradise

Ramu R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: P Mohanachandran Nair, an avid stamp collector from the city is showcasing his unique stamp collection at Apex 2019, a stamp exhibition organised by Ananthapuri Philatelic Association which recently concluded at the Bhagyamala auditorium near Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

Mohanachandran presented some of his prized collections including Travancore stamps, penny black, Indian airmails and owls. The stamp enthusiast has recently secured a silver medal at Singpex 2019, an Asian stamp exhibition that was held in Singapore on August 4. Mohanachandran is also the editor of the Ananthapuri Stamp Bulletin, a digital magazine that is circulated within India and abroad. “We release a monthly issue and have about 45 subscribers from outside India as well,’’ said Mohanachandran who also bagged a bronze medal in philatelic literature at a stamp exhibition held in 2017 at Brazil.

P Mohanachandran Nair

As a student, stamp collection was Mohanachandran’s hobby. “I started collecting stamps from class XI, I used to barter the one I collected with my friends,” he said. After putting a brake to his hobby during high school, Mohanchandran resumed the practice while working at SBI. “I bought many stamps from various exhibitions in Kerala,” Mohanchandran added. Presently he is updating his stamp collection of horses.

The avid collector has also conducted many workshops on stamp collection practices and techniques.

Black penny, part of Mohanachandran’s collection was the world’s first stamp that was released by England. The exhibition also included stamps that were released after Gandhi’s demise.

Stamps from 150 countries that depict Mahatama Gandhi was another collection that piqued the interest of the visitors. Contributed by collector Sreejesh Krishnan, a total of 16 frames “showcase the journey of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi to Mahatma,” Sreejesh said. Another collection titled “Birds of prey” which comprised of a collection of stamps exclusively about birds that feed on other animals was another attraction at the exhibit. The event also offered people a chance to exchange, buy or sell their stamps.