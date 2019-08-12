Zentangle your mind at Kochi's Law College Junction on August 18

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Doodle-based art Zentangle is finding favour among artists as relaxation and therapeutic technique. Zentangle encompasses lines and geometrical shapes. Ask Naufa Yazeera. Under her Instagram handle, Zentangle_maniac, she has quite a number of Zentangle art works. The Kanyakumari native will be conducting a workshop on Zentangle art on August 18 at Space, near Law College Junction in the city, wherein the basics of Zentangle art will be taught.

Naufa Yazeera

Like other Zentangle artists, Naufa began working on the form for meditative purposes but it did not take long to become a passion. She says: “Although I knew about Zentangle art from my childhood, it was only in Class IX that I started exploring it. This art is a form of mediation and I feel relaxed after sketching. Several emotions can be expressed as various patterns can be drawn.”

Zentangle art can be found on T-shirts, jewellery and wall art. Speaking about the difference between a mandala art and Zentangle art, Naufa says: “Mandala art has guidelines that need to be followed and usually follows a circular pattern while Zentangle art does not have any boundaries.”

The 20-year-old artist has done more than 50 Zentangle artworks which are unique and different in patterns and designs. She says: “My recent work is an abstract image of a girl where I have just used curvy lines to depict a girl.” A stress-buster, the art of tangling helps reduce stress, anger as you let your mind draw structures freely. Naufa prefers using a black pen over coloured ones to draw her art.

Researchers have found that Zentangle art can curb stress-related issues.