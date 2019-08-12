Home Cities Kochi

Zentangle your mind at Kochi's Law College Junction on August 18

The 20-year-old artist has done more than 50 Zentangle artworks which are unique in patterns and designs.

Published: 12th August 2019 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

A stress-buster, the art of tangling helps reduce stress, anger as you let your mind draw structures freely.

A stress-buster, the art of tangling helps reduce stress, anger as you let your mind draw structures freely.

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Doodle-based art Zentangle is finding favour among artists as relaxation and therapeutic technique. Zentangle encompasses lines and geometrical shapes. Ask Naufa Yazeera. Under her Instagram handle, Zentangle_maniac, she has quite a number of Zentangle art works. The Kanyakumari native will be conducting a workshop on Zentangle art on August 18 at Space, near Law College Junction in the city, wherein the basics of Zentangle art will be taught.

Naufa Yazeera

Like other Zentangle artists, Naufa began working on the form for meditative purposes but it did not take long to become a passion. She says: “Although I knew about Zentangle art from my childhood, it was only in Class IX that I started exploring it. This art is a form of mediation and I feel relaxed after sketching. Several emotions can be expressed as various patterns can be drawn.”

Zentangle art can be found on T-shirts, jewellery and wall art. Speaking about the difference between a mandala art and Zentangle art, Naufa says: “Mandala art has guidelines that need to be followed and usually follows a circular pattern while Zentangle art does not have any boundaries.”  

The 20-year-old artist has done more than 50 Zentangle artworks which are unique and different in patterns and designs. She says: “My recent work is an abstract image of a girl where I have just used curvy lines to depict a girl.” A stress-buster, the art of tangling helps reduce stress, anger as you let your mind draw structures freely. Naufa prefers using a black pen over coloured ones to draw her art.
Researchers have found that Zentangle art can curb stress-related issues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Zentangle workshop Kochi Zentangle Zentangling Naufa Yazeera
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp