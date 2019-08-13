Home Cities Kochi

A perfect gift for the right person

Reshmi Easo’s Grande Gift Hampers is for people who don’t have time to select gifts  

Published: 13th August 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Name an occasion and Reshmi Easo will have a customised gift box ready for you. From birthdays and anniversaries to housewarmings and weddings, Reshmi has something for everyone. Sensing a gap in the gifting market, she started Grande Gift Hampers in 2016. In three years this former employee has curated gifts for some corporate firms and has worked with the Kerala Startup Mission as their official gifting partner for the recently-concluded Women Startup Summit.

Reshmi worked for the Stock Holding Corporation for fifteen years and decided to take a break after her second son was born. It was during that period that she wanted to do something creative. Also, starting a venture was an idea she had been harbouring for a few years. She had considered different options while she was working but nothing materialised. Eventually, Reshmi realised that there was a gap in the market with regard to gifting.

“In the sense that most people nowadays are always busy and end up gifting something that is not personal or something that is of no use to the recipient,” she says. “Even corporates fall back on either sweets or dry fruits to gift their employees during the festive season. I felt that there can be something unique and meaningful that can be done. So my mission became to find ways to address the needs of busy individuals who do not have time to shop.”

Though the brand officially launched three years ago, Reshmi had already started curating gifting options since 2014. She would create personalised hampers for her friends and family. “I started getting good feedback from people who received my hampers. It was then I understood that this could be extended further,” she adds.

Reshmi is mindful of the importance of purposeful gifting. “When we curate a box, we make sure to include things that the giftee can use immediately and something like a keepsake which will remind him or her of the person who presented the gift. We at Grande have two options: pre-curated or customised hampers,” says the young entrepreneur. 

Reshmi sources most of the gift items from artisans and women entrepreneurs across India. So, she purchases handmade soaps from a brand called The FIG, jute bags and pouches from Prakrithi Me. Reshmi also includes products made by a Kerala-based ayurvedic brand called Nature’s Veda. The chocolates are sourced from a Mumbai-based maker called Toska. “We have also acquired ceramic bowls from a few brands based in Auroville. Now a large percentage of our clients are corporates. Earlier, since we started with chocolate bouquets, our customer base was mostly individual gifting for birthdays and anniversaries,” says Reshmi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp