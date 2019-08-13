A tinted transformation

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As a child Nikhitha Chandrasekharan always loved painting. Art fascinated her. She grew up seeing her father Chandrasekharan paint which infused in her a similar desire to draw. She continued at it till Class X, after which academics took her focus away from art. It was only six years later after she started working for a company that Nikhitha took to sketching again.

“I wasn’t confident at all. I was very scared about using colours and so I stayed away from them,” recalls Nikhitha. That was four years ago. Now, Nikhitha is an artist in her own right. A mural artist who also creates acrylic artworks, she now experiments with her technique. “I wanted to study art so I enrolled myself in a class. When I went to get myself formally trained, I informed the teacher about my apprehensions on using colour.

Mural works of Nikhitha

My teacher suggested that I practice mural art which would acquaint me with how to use shades the right way. That is how I got into painting murals,” says Nikhitha who works in Allianz Technology at Technopark.She is conscious of her growth as an artist.

“Back when I started, I would only use colour pencils and crayons. Now I have become more confident and I am willing to take risks and experiment more,” says Nikhitha. Next, she intends to create unique mural art.

Not a day passes by for Nikhitha without indulging in painting or sketching. “Even when I am every tired, spending just a few minutes in front of the canvas can elevate your spirit. And you feel refreshed. I paint every day,” says Nikhitha. “Painting gives a sense of satisfaction like no other. Once you create an artwork, the joy you recieve is priceless,” she says.