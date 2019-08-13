Home Cities Kochi

Expert explains

Our family owns an ancestral agricultural land and we need to do a partition between two brothers.

Published: 13th August 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In the name of celebrating goddess Amman in the month of Aadi, several temples which do not come under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HRCE) umbrella unleash a staggering violation of noise pollution norms. They start bursting crackers around 9-10 pm and in some cases, it goes on till the wee hours. Is there no law or order which prohibits such a breach of public peace? The count of explosions sometimes goes beyond forty and are of high decibels. Can the government bring in some regulatory mechanism to handle this growing trend? 
— Mosur Venkataraman Sundararaman

The Supreme Court has prohibited noise pollution even by temples vide judgment in In Re: Noise Pollution — ... vs Unknown reported in 2005 (5) SCC 733. Therefore, you can make a complaint regarding the commission of nuisance before the Revenue Divisional Officer of your area. He can take action under section 133 CrPC to abate the nuisance.

Our family owns an ancestral agricultural land and we need to do a partition between two brothers. The younger son is a bachelor and does not want to inherit the property. He wants the land to be given to the elder son. What is the right procedure that the father must adopt?
— Ramana

The younger son can give a release deed releasing his interest in favour of his elder brother which can be registered with the office of the Registrar. There are no further formalities required.

I own a home in Besant Nagar. While I got a sale deed from TNHB, I think no patta was issued. What do I need, where should I apply or to whom should I talk to acquire the same?
— Ramu

For housing board sale of flats, no need to get any Patta. It will be a cumbersome process.

I bought a small piece of land and an irrigation well was already there when I purchased it. I want to mention the presence of the well in my sale deed. But, a buyer is asking if I mention the above remark, will he be able to get a CMDA approval for the land. Also, if I have only the patta and no other documents for the land that I own, can it be registered and sold?
— Murali. R, Chennai-63

Once the plot is going to be developed, there is no necessity to show it as a land with well. It is not an agricultural land. Even without other documents, the property can be sold provided the buyer agrees to buy the same. If there is any parent document, you can make a search in the registrar’s office and apply for a certified copy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp