Flood forces authorities to clear waste from Angamaly-Manjaly river

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It took another flood for the authorities to wake up from the slumber even after residents of Kurumassery and Poickattussery at Nedumbasssery panchayat knocked on all doors to clear waste accumulated under Chudanthuruth constructed across the Angamaly-Manjaly river. As the water level in the river increased following the rain, the waste accumulated under the bridge hindered water flow leading to flooding in various parts of Nedumbassery panchayat.

Marty, a native of Poickattussery, had to shift the entire valuables from the house on Thursday night after water from the Angamaly-Manjaly river rose alarmingly. “After the flood last year, water hyacinth, long grasses and waste got accumulated under the bridge. We had approached the authorities to clear the waste to prevent flooding before the monsoon. But no steps were taken. Once, we made an attempt to clear the waste but could not succeed,” he said.

With water flow affected, the Angamaly-Mala road was inundated at several places in Poickattussery and Kurumassery. Later, former MP P Rajeev and panchayat ward member V Babu approached District Collector S Suhas on Friday. Later, Assistant Collector Madhavikutty visited the spot and directed the Major Irrigation Department to clear the waste.The waste removal work which started on Saturday night lasted till Sunday morning.