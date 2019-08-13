Lives marooned at Kozhi Thuruthu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Worry is written large on the faces of Anita, Rema, Laxmiamma and other residents from Kozhi Thuruthu in Puthenvelikkara panchayat. Kozhi Thuruthu was completely cut off from the rest of the panchayat, not only during this monsoon, but also in the deluge of August 2018.

According to Anita, the residents of Kozhi Thuruthu used to know every ebb and flow of Periyar river. “But now things have changed! No longer does the water-level rise over a course of time. The river water rises very quickly, catching everyone unawares,” she said. The residents of Kozhi Thuruthu were evacuated as soon as water-level in the river began to rise.

“We didn’t get time to shift our belongings. Just like last year, water rose quickly. However, it is better to be safe than marooned, so all of us moved to the relief camps set up at Elenthikara Higher Secondary School and Govt LP School nearby,” said Rema. According to her, houses located on the banks of the river are completely inundated.

“They are also the ones belonging to families that are financially weak,” she said. Meanwhile, the rain that has been pouring intermittently worries Laxmiamma who wants to go back home. “Only Guruvayurappan knows what is happening. The nature and behaviour of the river have changed. I hope the rain won’t intensify anymore. My house will not be able to stand another onslaught,” she said drying the tears flowing from her eyes.