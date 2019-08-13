Noushad’s act of kindness and social media erupts in praise

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Appreciation poured in on social media for Noushad, a garments vendor, for his act of kindness. Noushad, who resides at Malippuram near Vypeen and runs a small garment shop at Ernakulam Broadway, has donated the entire clothes in his shop for supplying to flood-affected people in Nilambur and Wayanad.

The scene unfolded on Saturday night when a team led by actor Rajesh Sarma visited the shops at Broadway to collect dress materials for flood victims of Malabar region. Noushad asked them to accompany him to his shop, which was closed by then.

After opening the shop, he asked the team members to wait and started packing the entire dress materials including new stock. He handed over five sacks of clothes to the team members. A video posted by actor Rajesh, showing the entire scene, brought Noushad’s kindness to the outside world.

“We cannot carry all these materials when we leave this world. Monday is Bakrid and this is a small thing that I can do now for those people who are facing the nature’s fury,” he said.Ministers, actors and cultural leaders also shared the video. Actors including Mammootty and Jayasurya called Noushad over the phone and congratulated him.