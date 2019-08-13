People relive horrors of last year’s flood at relief camps

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the people who have taken refuge in the relief camp set up at JBS School, Desham in Aluva, go about trying to digest the reality of being displaced from their homes again, many of them are thankful the flood is not as furious as last year. As on Sunday, around 22,747 people are living in the 119 camps in Ernakulam district.

Shiny Pradeep from the JBS school camp says that when the water started rising, everyone who lived on the puramboke land near the Mangalapuzha bridge, were frightened. “We thought it was the repeat of last year’s flood and moved to the relief camps as soon as they were opened. However, this time water didn’t enter my house. Last year, my house was almost submerged,” she said.

Meanwhile, according to the district administration, many camps are being closed since the families have returned to their homes when the water receded. “Puthenvelikara was the biggest relief camp in the district,” said an officer with the district administration.