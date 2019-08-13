Travel is not a costly affair, say these 'Mallu Wanderers'

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “Traveling is a brutality. It forces you to trust strangers and to lose sight of all that familiar comfort of home and friends. You are constantly off balance. Nothing is yours except the essential things: Air, sleep, dreams, sea, the sky — all things tending towards the eternal or what we imagine of it,” reads a quote by Cesare Pavese. And happily quoting him in their blog 'Mallu Wanderers' is couple Sajeev SJ and Jisha Sara Jose.

Though it has been only two years since the couple began travelling regularly and learning about cultures, their love for it started a few years ago. Through their blog, they convey that travelling is not an expensive affair. "If one loves to travel, it is the most exciting thing to do. Sajeev and I have always loved to travel," says Jisha.

The travelling couple has already covered about 52 locations across the country. These include small trips within the past two years. Sajeev and Jisha are currently are completing a short trip to Varkala.

A memorable trek

In June, the couple decided to trek the Chembra Peak in Wayanad. "Chembra Peak is the largest in the Western Ghats. The total hike was for three hours. This was my first trekking experience. The experience was sweeter because it was Sajeev's birthday as well," says Jisha.

As Jisha is a bank employee and Sajeev works at a service provider company, time is always a constraint. While money is also a factor, these have not stopped the couple from exploring the world. They immediately opt for short trips. Be it a trek from Braemore Hills to Ponmudi or Nagalapuram Canyon in Andra Pradesh, Sajeev and Jisha are full of enthusiasm and always look forward to holidays and long weekends. "We keep researching new places to explore. We have created a bucket list of places to go to. Also, our friends suggest places for us to travel next,” says Sajeev.

While Sajeev is into bike riding and trekking, Jisha loves exploring forests and beaches. He regularly goes on solo rides to the northern parts of India with his other travel companion - a Pulsar R S 200. "My most exciting bike ride was from Kashmir to Kanyakumari,” she says. So what about safety? "Whenever I accompany him, I make sure to wear the necessary safety gears. Regardless of what many think, it is important that the pillion riders also wear such protective gears during long trips,” says Jisha.