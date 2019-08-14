Home Cities Kochi

A student’s shimmering tribute to her guru 

She had done many stage programmes in her younger days but stopped after having her children.

Published: 14th August 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

From left, Kalamandalam Mohana Thulasi and Kavitha Raveendranathen

By  Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Her eyes shine bright whenever any topic related to classical dances come up for discussion. And there is no wonderment since dance is everything for 74-year-old Kalamandalam Mohana Thulasi whose disciples are today spread all over the world. It has been 55 years since Kalamandalam Mohana Thulasi began teaching classical dance at the school she set up at Kaloor. As her career as a dance teacher turns 55, her student Kavitha Raveendranathen pays tribute to her by making her ‘rangapravesam’ into the world of professional classical dancing on Saturday.

“Only a few students take up rangapravesam,” said Kalamandalam Mohana Thulasi. “Till date, only five of my students have done rangapravesam. The reasons are many but the most important one is the expenditure involved. Of course, rangapravesam can be held more simply but yet again not many can afford it,” she said. However, she beams with pride when she talks about Kavitha.

“She was a very naughty kid when she came to learn dance. It was like I don’t like it and many times I can’t do it! However, her mother was really into classical dancing and wanted her to learn it. So, I began taking special classes for her. And to behold! She is making her rangapravesam,” said the guru. According to her, the kids today have all the facilities and get the motivation needed to learn things.

“This was not the case during my childhood. Not only there was no avenue, but also dancing was frowned upon. No girls from good families were allowed to learn dance since it was associated with devadasis,” she said. However, my father never believed in such things, she added.“My father wanted me to learn classical dance and in 1955 when I turned 10 he got me enrolled at Kerala Kalamandalam,” said the guru. “I learnt bharatanatyam, mohiniyattam and kuchipudi. Even though I like all the three dance forms, kuchipudi has been very close to my heart since I began learning it after I married and had my kids,” she said.

She had done many stage programmes in her younger days but stopped after having her children. “In order to perform on the stage, you need to be not only proficient in the dance but also need to have a good figure. After giving birth twice, I felt that I gained weight,” said Kalamandalam Mohana Thulasi with a smile. 

According to her, when it comes to art there are many factors that need to come together to make it aesthetic. “Not all body types are suited for all dance forms. For kuchipudi and bharatanatyam, the dancers need to be lean and have a good figure. While for mohiniyattam, chubbiness makes the movement even more endearing,” she said. According to her, Kavitha’s figure was suitable for kuchipudi and bharatnatyam, but since she had a flair for ‘bhava-abhinaya’, she guided her to take up kuchipudi.

Chiming in Kavitha said, “Do you know my guru is one of the lucky persons to learn kuchipudi under the tutelage of Natyakulaguru Padmabhushan Vempatti Chinna Sathyam.” According to her, Mohana Thulasi is the recipient of ‘Gurupooja’ award instituted by the Kerala Sangeeta Nataka Academy, Kalashri award from Kaladarppanam, ISCRA awards in 1990 and 1996, the honour from Gosri Gana Sabha, Kalasagar award in 2011and Gurushreshta award from Sree Sankara School of Dance and Music. 

Gently brushing aside the praises being heaped on her by her disciple, Mohana Thulasi said, “Kavitha has the potential to become a very good dancer. She has an innate talent and passion for kuchipudi.” However, Mohana Thulasi has been a rare participant at the youth festivals.

“I don’t believe in them,” said Mohana Thulasi. “They are business avenues and are totally corrupt. I had the misfortune to be a judge at a youth festival and was left disillusioned. Since then I have not been to any youth festival nor do I advise my students to take part in them,” she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp