Home Cities Kochi

A win for good food

 It was the culmination of 80 days of voting, jury visits, and patient deliberations on quality, worth, hygiene, innovation and more.

Published: 14th August 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Via Kochi Founder Jayakrishnan G Pillai presents the cash award to online contest winner Ashish Lal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was the culmination of 80 days of voting, jury visits, and patient deliberations on quality, worth, hygiene, innovation and more. The Kochi Kitchen Awards 2019, the second edition of the event organised by Via Kochi, took place at Ramada Resort by Wyndham Kochi on Sunday.The skies cleared for a few hours, and nature seemed to be smiling at Kochi’s best restaurateurs and food bloggers as they walked on stage to accept their trophies. The awards, which had Tasty Nibbles as the title sponsor and Mr Butler as the powered by partner, were instituted in 17 categories. 

Rasoi@Fort Kochi won in the North Indian category for the second year in a row; Urban Paratha and Sardarji Ka Dhaba came in second and third. In the South Indian category, Brindhavan was the winner, while Gokul Oottupura came a close second, followed by Hotel Aryaas Park. The Arabic category saw Zaatar Arabic Restaurant taking home the trophy, followed by Monsoon Days and Slice of Spice. Bloomsbury’s won in the Continental category, with Cafe 17 coming in second place and Mi Casa being placed third.

The Naadan category was one which saw a lot of interest, and Dhe Puttu came in first. Original Tellicherry Kitchen and Palaaram came in second and third respectively. The Asian category saw the highest scores in the entire competition; Nasi and Mee was named the Best Asian Restaurant, while Thai Soul (Grand Hyatt) came in second and Ming’s Wok—a crowd favourite—came in third.

In the multi-cuisine category, The Square (Novotel) came in first. Cheenavala—winning for the second year in a row—took home the award in the Seafood category once again. Dhe Puttu won its second trophy of the evening by topping the fast food category.The Street Food category saw the winners Chennai Thattu Dosai taking home the trophy.

The Baker category saw Cake Hut winning the first prize and in the Sweets & Desserts category, Bikash Babu Sweets won the first prize for the second year in a row. Kafe Kopi Luwak took home the trophy in the Drinks and Beverages category.

All the eight nominated food bloggers won certificates of excellence. The category was topped by Salman Faris (@salmanthefoodie); Jay Menon (@foodiemenon) came in second and Joel Rebbi (@kochinfoodie) was adjudged third. There was one more prize given away to Ashish Lal, winner of the online contest held by Via Kochi: he walked away with a cool E10,000 worth of free food.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp