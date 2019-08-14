Home Cities Kochi

FRNV launches Kochi chapter at Cusat

The prime aim of the students’ chapter is to instill the eternal values of nationhood among the young and make them responsible citizens of the country.

Published: 14th August 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

E Sreedharan, principal advisor, DMRC, during the inauguration of the student's chapter of the Foundation for Restoration of National Values

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The student's chapter of Foundation for Restoration of National Values (FRNV), of which E Sreedharan, principal advisor, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is the founder president was formally inaugurated at the School of Engineering, Cochin University of Science and Technology on Monday. Twenty-eight students drawn from seven disciplines of engineering and representing each academic year have volunteered to form the core group. One of the professors will be designated as Patron of the Chapter.

The prime aim of the students’ chapter is to instill the eternal values of nationhood among the young and make them responsible citizens of the country. They will thus become role models for their peers by practising exceptional ethical values towards the community. “FRNV students will undertake community services within the campus such as cleaning, gardening etc and will promote fellowship and brotherhood.

They will further observe strict discipline on the university premises, respect faculty, senior citizens and show empathy to the less fortunate students. In short, they will be role models within the campus for other students to emulate,” said one of the office-bearers of FRNV. The first university to start the students’ chapter of FRNV was Amity University, Noida, New Delhi.

