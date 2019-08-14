Navy, CIAL ink MoU for air operations

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Naval Air Enclave (NAE) in Kochi and Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for commencement of naval air operations from the NAE, a naval aviation facility at CIAL in Nedumbassery.

The facility comprising an independent dispersal, aircraft hangar, administrative building and taxy track, is on the northwest side of CIAL. Military aircraft will use the CIAL runway for take off and landing and the NAE taxy track for accessing the dispersal and aircraft hangar.

NAE Officer-in-Charge Captain Satish Kumar S and CIAL airport director A C K Nair signed the MoU on behalf of both organisations, which lays down Standard Operating Procedures and their adherence by CIAL and the Indian Navy, for ensuring safe, secure and uninterrupted military air operations.