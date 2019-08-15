Flood of woes continues to haunt colony folks 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even after the intervention of the Ernakulam District Collector, there appears to be no respite for the hardship of the residents of the housing colony at Edampaadam Pandiparambu Road near Kannankulangara in Tripunithura. The residents here have been doing their daily chores standing in knee-deep water for the past six months.

Most of the houses here are inundated because of water overflowing from a blocked canal nearby. After coming to know of the plight of residents, the Collector ordered to clean up the canal and remove the obstruction to the flow of water. “It was the owners of apartments nearby who blocked the canal. Following the Collector’s instructions, the obstruction was removed by Municipal authorities. However, the canal was again blocked by apartment owners. Now the situation is worse. Incessant rain has made it even worse,” said Ajayan, a resident whose house is inundated.

The residents said they have filed a petition in the High Court. “Now, the municipality authorities said they would act accordingly to the court order. We do not know how we can live under these unhygienic conditions,” Ramachandran, another resident, said. With the roads leading to their houses filled with water, they are finding it difficult to go outside. “It is really difficult for us to move outside. Thirty families are residing here in the colony and they include old people. We cannot even take them to hospital during a medical emergency,” he added.

