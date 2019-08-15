Home Cities Kochi

I-Day: Minister Sunilkumar to hoist flag at collectorate

With the state facing nature's fury again, the Ernakulam district administration has decided to organise a minimal function on the occasion of Independence Day.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the state facing nature's fury again, the Ernakulam district administration has decided to organise a minimal function on the occasion of Independence Day. Minister for Agriculture V S Sunilkumar will hoist the national flag at Ernakulam Collectorate on Thursday morning.  After hoisting the flag at 8.30 am, he will deliver the Independence Day message at 9 am.

The minister will also honour freedom fighters at the function. The best platoons of the Independence Day parade will also be given prizes. Sunilkumar will also distribute the Civilian awards to the officers for their excellence in service.

The winners of the District Collector's Civilian Awards this year are Deputy Collector (Election) S Shajahan, Additional District Medical Officer Dr Sreedevi, Kothamangalam Tahsildar Rachel K Varghese, deputy Tahsildar Bindhu Raj, Enanelloor Village Officer Roy P Elias, PWD (building section) Overseer Ancy George, Collectorate senior staff Vinu Raj VS, Jay Jacob, Remya Kala MV  and Kunnathunadu Taluk driver Manoj MV.

The Ernakulam Rural Superintendent of Police and Udayamperur SNDP Higher Secondary School will be presented the rolling trophy instituted by the Government for Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. Assistant Commissioner R Viswanathan will be the Independence Day Parade Commander. 

The Kochi City A R Camp, Ernakulam Rural local Police platoon, First Kerala Armed Police Battalion, NCC Army Wing 21 K battalion, Kerala Battalion  Naval Wing platoon, C Cadet Corpus junior Division, Student Police cadet and 21 Kerala Battalion senior wing and other platoons will participate in the parade. 
Meanwhile, the Independece Day Celebration at Cochin Port Trust will be held on the lawns of Administrative building. M Beena, chairperson, Cochin Port Trust will hoist the national flag.

Civilian awards
