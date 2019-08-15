Home Cities Kochi

Kerala floods: Relief for Kothamangalam natives

 Though incessant rain in the hilly areas of Kothamangalam on Tuesday night caused apprehensions, the rain receded by Wednesday noon much to the relief of residents.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Though incessant rain in the hilly areas of Kothamangalam on Tuesday night caused apprehensions, the rain receded by Wednesday noon much to the relief of residents. At present, four active camps are there in Kothamangalam. Two of the camps are at Kuttampuzha where 43 families are sheltered while 43 families are staying in the relief camp at Kadavoor. 

In Neriyamangalm, 90 people from 38 families are sheltered in relief camps. “We are closely monitoring the situation at Kothamangalam, especially the hilly areas under the taluk. There are officers in charge and the camps are well equipped. We hope the situation improves on Thursday,” said Kothamangalam tahsildar Rachel Varghese.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has opened a medical camp at Uriyampetty tribal settlement. The settlement is almost secluded from the mainland because of the incessant rain.  A team led by District Health Officer P N Sreenivasan reached the settlement on Wednesday after braving heavy rain and submerged roads in the forest.

The medical team was given a warm reception by tribal chief Kaliyappan and Kanikkaran Kunjiyappan. Some of the members of the tribal community were affected with rain-related diseases. Dr Anoop Thulasi of Kuttampuzha Primary Health Centre and Dr Deepesh of District Tribal Mobile team examined the patients and gave necessary medicines. An awareness campaign on contagious diseases was also given to the 95 members of the settlement. 

24X7 Help
The district administration said the Call Centre to help people functions 24X7. The officials of the Revenue Department will work in three shifts in the coming days. The public can contact them using the toll-free number 1077 or 0484 242353

