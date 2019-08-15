Malaysia extends aid to flood-affected Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Malaysian government on Wednesday promised all help to flood-hit Kerala. The offer of help was extended by the president of Malaysian Senate, S A Vigneshwaran. He is visiting as a state guest and was here to meet Dr TP Jayakrishnan, a holistic human metaphysics researcher at Chalavara in Palakkad.

Vigneshwaran said, “The people and the parliament of Malaysia will extend all possible help to the people of Kerala. We will help them get back on their feet.” The senate president, who is also the head of MIC, the largest political party in Malaysia, came to visit Dr Jayakrishnan after learning about Holistic Human Metaphysics.