Home Cities Kochi

Rich in imagery and soul

Malavika A K puts a lot of thought into her designs.

Published: 15th August 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Malavika A K puts a lot of thought into her designs. What looks like an ordinary square comprises a plethora of meanings to her. Meet the 23-year-old art director of music band, When Chai Met Toast (WCMT). From their song ‘Run Closer’ to the latest ‘Nee Aara’, Malavika’s deft hand and razor-sharp observation are more than evident in their videos. 

The four-music video old art director delved into the making of WCMT’s first Malayalam single, ‘Nee Aara’ and its powerful symbolism. With a soft colour palette and a pop of bright red and black fused in-between, the video comprises birds flying, banana leaves and a ‘mandala’. “The art you see does not belong to just one person. There was a collective brainstorming session.

The banana leaves in the song

Directors Akhil Unnikrishnan, singer Ashwin Gopakumar, DOP Antony B M and I would sit together and throw ideas together. I contributed mine and we just sewed it all together,” says the Kozhikode native, a recent graduate from the College of Architecture, Thiruvananthapuram. What intrigues one most about the video is the mandala which blooms in the end. “The video is an ode to the people of Kerala for all the difficulties they have been through.

We wanted to end the song with a blooming lotus as the flower goes through a lot of hardships to thrive. Later, we considered brainstorming around it instead of directly portraying the flower. Akhil came up with the idea of the lotus. Ashwin brought up the concept of a ‘kolam’. I decided to work around the kolam. Basically, you start a kolam with dots -- from nine points to six and then four. We started with 14 dots representing the 14 districts of Kerala. And post the troubles we faced last year, a new Kerala was born. The lotus represents a womb,” Malavika explains. 

The mandala also consists of a downward and upward triangle, squares and circles. “I feel Kerala is moving forward when it comes to accepting all genders. While the upward triangle represents a man, the downward triangle represents a woman. I combined the symbols and interlapped them to show our acceptance towards all genders. The square represents culture while the circles are about nature and togetherness,” she says. 

The video has inculcated everything a Malayali stood for, post last year’s flood. “The flying birds are Ashwin’s concept. Them flying over the horizon which forms into a boat portrays the fishermen who were our heroes last year. As for the banana leaves, they are in our own culture. Ranging from eating on them to using them to protect ourselves from the rain, they represent Kerala as a whole,” Malavika says. That’s a lot of allusions, I think. Then again, that’s what Malavika is best at. The architecture graduate intends to join her father’s firm and is currently working on a personal project. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp