Home Cities Kochi

Volunteers galore for flood relief in Ernakulam district

Of the precise 9,909 registered volunteers, a maximum of 500 has been accorded duties.

Published: 15th August 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

A relief material collection centre at Infopark

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With another flood ravaging Kerala, relief operations have become crucial. But the extent of the disaster being concentrated in the Northern part of the state has meant that the situation is not as dire as the flood of 2018. As a result, most of the volunteers registered from Ernakulam are being underutilised. “As of now, we have close to 10,000 volunteer registrations from the district and only 10-15 per cent have been deployed in relief and rescue operations.

So we have more than sufficient volunteers under various departments like cleaning, material collection and on-field rescue,” says Vishnu K Mohan, district project manager at Kerala State IT Mission and Ernakulam point-of-contact for keralarescue.in, the official portal for all volunteer registrations across the state. 

Of the precise 9,909 registered volunteers, a maximum of 500 has been accorded duties. “I have been getting hundreds of calls every day from people wishing to register themselves but the requirement is comparatively low. The district administration has a huge database and is prepared if the situation worsens,” he adds. Like last year, students and techies have been at the forefront with many coming forward to render backend IT services.

“A team of employees from Infopark was involved in data entry of inventory and flood mapping for the first two days. Also, several engineering students from Cusat and other colleges have extended help. Around 70 students from Cusat are working on a project related to flood relief as we speak,” said Vishnu. “Registrations are in excess. Now, they can only be deployed for cleaning process,” observes Chandrasekharan, deputy collector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala floods Ernakulam district
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp