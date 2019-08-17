Home Cities Kochi

8th edition of TiECon Kerala on October

The eighth edition of TiECon Kerala, one of the largest conferences on entrepreneurship in the state will be held in Kochi on October 4 and 5.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The eighth edition of TiECon Kerala, one of the largest conferences on entrepreneurship in the state will be held in Kochi on October 4 and 5. The conference to be participated by more than 1,500 delegates will be held at Hotel Le Meridian, Kundanoor.Organised by Kerala chapter of Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), a not-for-profit organisation based in Silicon Valley, the event focuses on promoting entrepreneurship in the state.

TiE currently has its chapters spread across the globe. “We aim to have entrepreneurs from each home in Kerala like expatriates we have now. We have around 70 charter members in TiE Kerala chapter who are acclaimed businesspersons in the state. Our intention is to mentor, network, educate, incubate and provide investments for budding entrepreneurs. Even though we do not directly fund any startups, we bring in new investors to support the startups here, ”, said MSA Kumar, president, TiE Kerala Chapter said.

As a prelude to the TiECon Kerala, several sectors focused programs-Agripreneur, TiE-Women in Business, DesignCon and CapitalCafe will be held. “CapitalCafe is regional based pitch festival participated by over 150 startups in the state. Of this 20 startups were shortlist and these ventures will present their business plans in front of angel investors, angel networks and venture capital funds across India. Capital Cafe will be held in Kochi on August 21,” said Roshan Kynadi, charter member of TiECon Kerala.

Agripreneur 2019 will be held at Hotel Windsor Castle Kottayam on August 31. “Agripreneur focuses on entrepreneurship in the agriculture sector. We will discuss the challenges faced by the agriculture sector and its solutions. The event will showcase model agri-ventures, technology in agriculture and funding process for agriculture startups,” charter member Jojo George said.

TiE-Women in Business is a one-day event aimed to foster women entrepreneurship at Hotel Monsoon Emrpress Palarivattom on September 21. “It will be a platform for women entrepreneurs to grow and lead their ventures in a modern digital world. Key speakers like Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan will interact will the participants,” charter member Sheela Kochouseph said.

DesignCon is organised to create outstanding design possibilities. The event will be held at GHSS Karaparamba, Kozhikode, on September 28 an 29. The focus of the conference is on designers, jewellery experts, product designers and photographers.

