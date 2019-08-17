Ex-MLA moves HC for clearance of passport

By Express News Service

KOCHI: CPI Ernakulam district secretary and former North Paravoor MLA P Raju on Friday approached the High Court seeking a directive to the Regional Passport Office authorities not to impound his passport on the basis of an adverse police clearance report.

He also sought a directive to allow him to travel to attend a trade union conference in Syria on September 8. According to Raju, the validity of his passport had expired as he forgot to renew it on time. He said he had to travel to Damascus as he was elected as a delegate to attend the third International Trade Union Forum, representing AITUC.