Flood relief: Govt press staff donate materials

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of the state government’s flood relief activities, Ernakulam government press employees donated various materials to the affected families at the district collectorate collection centre on Friday.

The materials include cleaning equipment, phenol, toilet lotions, buckets and cups.

Aluminium vessels were also distributed as part of the family kits. Over 200 press employees have contributed to the initiative promoted by press recreation club.

Deputy superintendent KG Tyagi handed over the collected materials to the officials concerned at district collectorate planning hall. Assistant superintendent C K Prem Sankar, recreation club president P S Jolly, secretary V R Deepu attended the event.