Home Cities Kochi

Giant African snails return to district in large numbers 

The scourge of the slimy invaders returns in many places in the district.

Published: 17th August 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The scourge of the slimy invaders returns in many places in the district. The African snails, a foreign species which had invaded the district around nine years ago, today can be found in around 10 of Kerala's 14 districts. According to experts, Kerala's climate has turned beneficial for these snails that reproduce prolifically. In Ernakulam, the plague of snails has affected places such as Eloor, Paravur, Kalamassery, Kakkanad and many other areas.

"These snails come out when it rains. They can be found everywhere," said Naushad P S A, a resident of Kalamassery. "Hundreds of snails could be found on the walls and open land after a heavy downpour. The vegetation, wells, utensils in the kitchen, pipes... these creatures can be found everywhere," he added.

According to him, the snails not only damage vegetation but also eat away the walls. "They need calcium for their shells so these pests can be seen nibbling away at the lime coating of the wall," he said. Imagine, greeted by the sight of a large number of slimy things clinging on to the vessels that you have washed and arranged inside the cabinets, said Naushad. 

"These pests don't make their appearance in the summer. The heat doesn't suit them. But once it rains, it is like the gateway to a snail deluge has been opened," said PM Aboobacker, a councillor of Eloor municipality. He said these snails grow up to a length of 19 cm and can weigh as much as 750 gm. 

"We have no idea as to how they came to our state. But since this is a foreign species, experts say they might have come hitchhiking on containers that are shipped across the continents," he said. Since it was first seen in Eloor, a hub of the container storage facility, the conclusion that this species came to our shores piggy-backing on them gains strength, said Aboobacker.

According to Naushad, these snails cause health problems. "Children are the ones who are in threat the most. They are curious and might pick these snails barehanded to investigate. Since health experts have said that these snails carry disease-causing agents, it becomes very important to keep the children away from these slimy pests," he said. 

"When the African snails were on a rampage two years ago, the health wing of the corporation had sounded an alert warning that diseases such as meningitis can spread through these snails. They are also not edible," said Naushad. 

According to him, most vegetables are all favourites of these foraging molluscs, he said. It is also very difficult to eliminate these snails, said Aboobacker. "Salt solution is the only antidote. However, even a single snail that gets overlooked can trigger a tsunami of yet another snail invasion. Being a hermaphrodite, one egg-laden snail (a snail carries up to 50 eggs) can start afresh population," he said.

To destroy them
Kerala Forest Research Institute has found that first attracting the snails with vegetable waste and then a point application of tobacco decoction and copper sulphate mixture can destroy the snails. Other methods employed include throwing the snails on hard surfaces to crush their shells, drowning them in saline water, sprinkling salt and lime mixture, salt and bleaching powder mixture or use of molluscicides.

Dos and Don'ts
Don’t touch snails without proper gloves. Stay away from snail secretions. 
Wash vegetables to clean any snail secretions and excretions
Boil water before drinking since snails can be found on the inner walls of the wells
 African snail is not edible

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
African snails
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp