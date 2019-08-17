Helping cancer victims of other states

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There is good news for children from other states who require a helping hand for cancer treatment at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Thiruvananthapuram. Anila Binoj, a cancer survivor, along with a few of her friends have begun a cancer care society, ‘Kinginikoottam’, for children. Though Kinginikoottam began to function a few years ago, it was officially inaugurated recently by actor Nedumudi Venu while the logo was released by novelist George Onakkoor.

Anila Binoj

According to Anila, the society aims to take care of the medical expenses of children from states other than Kerala. The expenses of children below the age of 14 from Kerala is free at RCC, but no such facility is available for those from neighbouring states. So far, the society has given over Rs 20 lakh to help patients and their families.

“I have seen children from Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand whose parents were unable to meet the expenses,” says Anila. “They need to stay at the RCC for over seven months to finish the treatment. Seeing them struggling to pay the room rent and food, motivated me to do something.”

Anila began to help cancer victims five years ago. Initially, she began a Facebook page and posted the account numbers of people who require funds. Gradually, many began to contribute money. “But later those who transferred the money asked if they could transfer directly to my account,” she says.

“I was not happy with this, as I didn’t want to be blamed later.” So, she started a closed group, about 20 people, on Facebook. “They include those who support me. We discuss the needs, money and transfers in the group. With the same group of people we formed the Kinginikoottam to extend more help,” said Anila.

It’s been one-and-a-half years since Anila was diagnosed with cancer.

But, despite not being completely cured, she continues to provide a helping hand to the children. “People are ready to contribute. But they need someone to explain the needs and someone to initiate such activities,” said Anila. Other than being a philanthropist Anila is a chef and a writer.