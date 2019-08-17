Home Cities Kochi

Helping cancer victims of other states

There is good news for children from other states who require a helping hand for cancer treatment at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Thiruvananthapuram.

Published: 17th August 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There is good news for children from other states who require a helping hand for cancer treatment at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Thiruvananthapuram. Anila Binoj, a cancer survivor, along with a few of her friends have begun a cancer care society, ‘Kinginikoottam’, for children. Though Kinginikoottam began to function a few years ago, it was officially inaugurated recently by actor Nedumudi Venu while the logo was released by novelist George Onakkoor.

Anila Binoj

According to Anila, the society aims to take care of the medical expenses of children from states other than Kerala. The expenses of children below the age of 14 from Kerala is free at RCC, but no such facility is available for those from neighbouring states. So far, the society has given over Rs 20 lakh to help patients and their families.

“I have seen children from Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand whose parents were unable to meet the expenses,” says Anila. “They need to stay at the RCC for over seven months to finish the treatment. Seeing them struggling to pay the room rent and food, motivated me to do something.”

Anila began to help cancer victims five years ago. Initially, she began a Facebook page and posted the account numbers of people who require funds. Gradually, many began to contribute money. “But later those who transferred the money asked if they could transfer directly to my account,” she says.

“I was not happy with this, as I didn’t want to be blamed later.” So, she started a closed group, about 20 people, on Facebook. “They include those who support me. We discuss the needs, money and transfers in the group. With the same group of people we formed the Kinginikoottam to extend more help,” said Anila.
It’s been one-and-a-half years since Anila was diagnosed with cancer.

But, despite not being completely cured, she continues to provide a helping hand to the children. “People are ready to contribute. But they need someone to explain the needs and someone to initiate such activities,” said Anila.  Other than being a philanthropist Anila is a chef and a writer. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp