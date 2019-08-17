Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Corp to rehabilitate vendors

With the Kerala High Court directing it to evict the illegal vendors at Marine Drive, Kochi Corporation has decided to execute it as soon as it receives the court order.

Published: 17th August 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of Marine Drive in Kochi | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  With the Kerala High Court directing it to evict the illegal vendors at Marine Drive, Kochi Corporation has decided to execute it as soon as it receives the court order. “We are awaiting the order from the High Court. The officials will initiate the eviction process soon. Besides, the corporation is looking for suitable locations to rehabilitate the street vendors,” said Mayor Soumini Jain.   

Earlier, the corporation secretary had clarified that the corporation has not issued any licence for vending on the Marine Drive walkway as a response to the petition filed by Ranjit G Thampy seeking action to keep the area neat and tidy. 

Vendors to move court
At the same time, the Ernakulam District Street Vendors Union affiliated to CITU has blamed the lack of will on the part of the municipal body to authorise street vending across the city for the problem. “From the survey process, the action taken by corporation on the issue has been dubious.

When nearby municipalities and panchayats have issued ID cards to street vendors in their respective areas, the Kochi Corporation is yet to authorise street vendors in most of its divisions. We have decided to approach the higher court to obtain justice on the issue,” said K A Usman, secretary of the union.

Besides, vendors demand a comprehensive action plan to resolve the issue. “Since 2011, various plans have been proposed for the upliftment of street vendors in the city. Many projects were proposed under National Rural Livelihood Mission and Kerala Sustainable Urban Development Project by successive governments. But nothing materialised. We are expecting broader action to resolve the issue once and for all,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Corporation
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp