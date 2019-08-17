Kochi Corp to rehabilitate vendors

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Kerala High Court directing it to evict the illegal vendors at Marine Drive, Kochi Corporation has decided to execute it as soon as it receives the court order. “We are awaiting the order from the High Court. The officials will initiate the eviction process soon. Besides, the corporation is looking for suitable locations to rehabilitate the street vendors,” said Mayor Soumini Jain.

Earlier, the corporation secretary had clarified that the corporation has not issued any licence for vending on the Marine Drive walkway as a response to the petition filed by Ranjit G Thampy seeking action to keep the area neat and tidy.

Vendors to move court

At the same time, the Ernakulam District Street Vendors Union affiliated to CITU has blamed the lack of will on the part of the municipal body to authorise street vending across the city for the problem. “From the survey process, the action taken by corporation on the issue has been dubious.

When nearby municipalities and panchayats have issued ID cards to street vendors in their respective areas, the Kochi Corporation is yet to authorise street vendors in most of its divisions. We have decided to approach the higher court to obtain justice on the issue,” said K A Usman, secretary of the union.

Besides, vendors demand a comprehensive action plan to resolve the issue. “Since 2011, various plans have been proposed for the upliftment of street vendors in the city. Many projects were proposed under National Rural Livelihood Mission and Kerala Sustainable Urban Development Project by successive governments. But nothing materialised. We are expecting broader action to resolve the issue once and for all,” he said.