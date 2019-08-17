Kochi Mayor trolled for lukewarm response towards flood relief activities

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain was trolled on social media for the alleged lukewarm approach towards flood relief activities, comparing her performance to Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V K Prasanth, who led the flood relief activities from the front, sending as many as 50 trucks of relief materials to northern districts, which were badly hit in the rain and landslides since last Thursday.

Some of the Facebook posts pointed out that Kochi, despite being the commercial capital, did not fare well when it came to sending relief supplies, and most of the initiatives from the city were individual efforts such as Anbodu Kochi and Women in Cinema Collective.

Faced with a barrage of criticism, Jain on Friday told mediapersons that the District Collector coordinated flood relief works in Ernakulam and Kochi Corporation supported the efforts.She said Kochi Corporation would donate R50 lakh to the CMDRF. “I don’t want to respond to the criticisms on social media. It’s the Collector who coordinates flood-relief works in Ernakulam,” said Jain.