Home Cities Kochi

Natural and healthy

Athira V R, a teacher, makes natural soap in her spare time

Published: 17th August 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Of late, soap-making has become a trendy practice. Athira VR is a teacher at St Ephrem’s UP School, Pongumoodu, Thiruvananthapuram. But, in her spare time, she makes handmade soaps using natural materials such as turmeric, neem, carrot, and avocado. She assures that there are no added colours. 
It has been only five months since Athira started making these soaps.

“Most of the soaps available in the market have all sorts of chemicals which are harmful for the skin. I began making soaps as a passion but later I thought of continuing it as there are hardly any natural soaps,” says Athira. 

Athira V R

Focusing more on ‘natural’, Athira makes her soaps with handpicked ingredients, which are mixed in the right quantity. Her first attempt was a glycerine base soap which had turmeric, neem, vitamin oil and tea tree oil. “This was one of my first attempts and my friends and family members who used it gave me positive feedback,” she says.

Now, Athira makes about six to seven different kinds of artisanal soaps with ingredients such as aloe vera, carrot, and avocado. Carrot soap is made using the puree of carrot which is mixed with the carrot oil. This gives a light orange colour to the soap. She also makes a coconut milk base soap which is made from coconut. But, Athira says that customers prefer a carrot soap or an aloe vera soap.

‘The turmeric and ragi scrub soaps are also liked by the customers,’ she says. Under the brand name ‘Ziona’, Athira sells her soaps at prices ranging from Rs 40 to Rs 150 based on the ingredients used and the weight. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp