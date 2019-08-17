Home Cities Kochi

Provincial Superior asks Sr Lucy’s mother to take daughter home

Meanwhile, Sr Lucy is determined not to leave the convent.

Published: 17th August 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the mandatory 10 days for ‘recourse to appeal’ to the Vatican drawing to a close on Saturday, the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) has taken another step towards expelling Sister Lucy Kalappura. Provincial Superior Sr Jyothi Maria of Deepthi Bhavan Convent, where Sr Lucy resides, in Mananthavady Diocese, wrote to the nun’s mother Rosamma Scaria asking her to take her daughter home on Saturday. 

“Since Sr Lucy’s family inheritance has not been donated to the Church, she is entitled to receive it. Also, the salary she has earned from December 2017 would be with her as savings. Since she is earning over ` 50,000 a month, she would have saved around ` 10 lakh. The Church believes the income Sr Lucy is entitled to receive after retirement plus pension is sufficient for her to live a comfortable life,” said Sr Jyothi in the letter dated August 10.

The letter also mentioned that Sr Lucy had given in writing when she joined the congregation that if she were to be dismissed, she would not be eligible for any remuneration for the services rendered to the Church. “Sr Lucy will be returned the share of the inheritance submitted to the convent without interest,” said Sr Jyothi. 

Meanwhile, Sr Lucy is determined not to leave the convent. “The manner in which the letter has been sent to my mother is deeply condemnable. I sent recourse to the Vatican via email in the morning and on Saturday, I will send a registered post to the Prefect of the Oriental Congregation in the Vatican. I have my family’s support and I am hopeful the Vatican nullifies this order, as I have not violated any Church laws,” said Sr Lucy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp