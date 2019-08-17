Provincial Superior asks Sr Lucy’s mother to take daughter home

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the mandatory 10 days for ‘recourse to appeal’ to the Vatican drawing to a close on Saturday, the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) has taken another step towards expelling Sister Lucy Kalappura. Provincial Superior Sr Jyothi Maria of Deepthi Bhavan Convent, where Sr Lucy resides, in Mananthavady Diocese, wrote to the nun’s mother Rosamma Scaria asking her to take her daughter home on Saturday.

“Since Sr Lucy’s family inheritance has not been donated to the Church, she is entitled to receive it. Also, the salary she has earned from December 2017 would be with her as savings. Since she is earning over ` 50,000 a month, she would have saved around ` 10 lakh. The Church believes the income Sr Lucy is entitled to receive after retirement plus pension is sufficient for her to live a comfortable life,” said Sr Jyothi in the letter dated August 10.

The letter also mentioned that Sr Lucy had given in writing when she joined the congregation that if she were to be dismissed, she would not be eligible for any remuneration for the services rendered to the Church. “Sr Lucy will be returned the share of the inheritance submitted to the convent without interest,” said Sr Jyothi.

Meanwhile, Sr Lucy is determined not to leave the convent. “The manner in which the letter has been sent to my mother is deeply condemnable. I sent recourse to the Vatican via email in the morning and on Saturday, I will send a registered post to the Prefect of the Oriental Congregation in the Vatican. I have my family’s support and I am hopeful the Vatican nullifies this order, as I have not violated any Church laws,” said Sr Lucy.