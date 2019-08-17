Home Cities Kochi

Waterlogging persists in some areas; cleaning nearly over in others

Cleaning activities are on in full swing in all houses which were flooded in North Paravoor

Published: 17th August 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Cleaning work in progress at Kozhi Thuruthu. The residents are happy that this time they didn’t have to tackle slime and mud. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Even as the floodwater receded from many areas in the district, people living in certain areas are still battling waterlogging. Many houses inward numbers 3, 4, 5, 11 and 12 are still waterlogged. The residents blame the decision of the Puthenvelikara panchayat authorities to keep the shutters of the barrage built across Morthodu open.

According to Rajesh PG, a resident of Kozhi Thuruthu, the Morthodu project was launched to help farmers irrigate their lands during summer. “The shutters used to be closed towards the end of May and the excess water used to be drained out through the spillways. During those times flooding was never a problem in this area,” he said.

Jalaja cleans her fridge that got submerged. This is the
second time the fridge is getting damaged in flood.

“We have been living here for 24 years and apart from the deluge of 2018, water never entered our land or houses. However, this time around officials decided to keep the shutters open to prevent flooding in certain areas,” he said. However, flooding is an annual phenomenon in those areas, he said.

“Water used to enter the areas but once the rain abates, it used to recede along with the tide in the sea,” he said. According to him, it has been three days since water began receding from nearly all areas. “However, over 400 houses in the five wards are still inundated. Water has turned stagnant and we are afraid it might lead to health problems,” said Rajesh.

Cleaning on in full swing
Cleaning activities are on in full swing in all houses which were flooded in North Paravoor. “Unlike last year, we didn’t have to tackle the problem of silt and mud this time,” said Sheeja Ajikumar, a resident of Kozhi Thuruthu. Of course, there was flooding, she said. “But the damage wrought was not as extensive as last year,” she added.

According to her, the deluge of 2018 had taught the people a lesson or two. “As soon as we heard water was gushing in from the swollen Chalakkudy River, we dragged perishables and mattress to the first floor. We shifted to safer places,” she said. Sheeja lost decor materials that she and her husband used to rent out for events. “We also lost pearl spot seedlings we have been farming in a pond near the river,” she said. 

Some farmers in the area lost their banana crop. “This Onam, the markets won’t have any produce from this area. Plantains have been destroyed and farmers are letting them rot in the fields since the unripe fruits fetch a very low price,” said Ratheesh A, a resident of Kozhi Thuruthu. According to him, even fishing has taken a turn for the worst. “I eke out a living by fishing in the river. But after the 2018 floods, shoals of fish have disappeared. It has become difficult to get a good catch,” he said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
waterlogging Kochi
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp