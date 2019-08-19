Action against SI for lathicharge on CPI MLA ‘without order’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A DAY after state police chief Loknath Behera’s recommendation not to initiate departmental action against the officers involved in the lathicharge on CPI MLA Eldo Abraham and party leaders in Kochi sparked off a controversy, Ernakulam Central SI Vibin Das has been placed under suspension pending inquiry.

DIG and Additional Commissioner of Police K P Philip issued the order on Sunday after a preliminary inquiry found that a lapse occurred on the part of the SI in initiating action against the protesters before receiving a lawful direction.

“It’s found that the SI acted without receiving a lawful direction. The inquiry will look into whether there was any such situation to initiate action without a direction from the top officials,” said Philip. Behera had submitted a report to the state government describing the lathicharge as a normal action. According to him, the police did not do anything intentional against the MLA.

CPI district secretary P Raju welcomed the decision to suspend the SI. “The inaction of Njarakkal CI M K Murali had led to the entire incidents. We had lodged a complaint against the CI and will demand the Chief Minister to initiate action against him too,” said Raju.

CPI had taken out a march to the Kochi Range IG Office on July 23 demanding action against the Njarakkal CI who failed to arrest the DYFI-SFI workers involved in attacking AISF activists during clash at the Government Arts and Science College, Vypeen.

The march turned violent after several leaders including Eldo and Raju sustained severe injuries. Three police officers including Ernakulam ACP K Lalji and Vibin Das were also injured.