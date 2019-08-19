Chasing the unknown experience

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Imagine this. You book tickets to a gathering. You’re unaware about the location, the people you’re going to meet and the lineup of performers. All you know is that you’ve to bring food. Now, rewind. Would you book tickets to the unknown? Perhaps you wouldn’t. Here is where Motojojo Gatherings come in.

Sure, the location, people and lineup are kept silent albeit they promise you an intimate gathering wherein you’d meet new people, share food, and listen to some hidden gems within your city, eventually culminating in a rather unforgettable experience.

Motojojo Gatherings, found in 2017, has conducted over 150 such informal meetups across 15 cities in India, Kochi being their 16th city. The first Motojojo Gathering in the city will be held on Friday from 7-10 am, at...well, registrants will receive the details of the secret location 12 hours before the event.

“In the olden times, there was the ‘baithak’ culture wherein people would often meet new people in person, and perform their talents. This does happen now, as a result of social media. But we’re trying to retrieve the culture, where you meet various people within your city. It’s also a platform for musicians, poets and travel storytellers, to present their original work before an audience. The lineup is, however, secret. In Kochi we will have two musicians, a poet and a travel

storyteller, performing their original songs. Further details will be released later,” says Nidhi Shah, foreperson, Motojojo Gatherings.

“Also, we have a potluck for half an hour. It brings back school memories wherein you would get your tiffin and make friends over food. Also, the amount that comes in from the tickets is taken as a contribution and shared amongst the artists, the host, and the city lead,” adds Nidhi.

The secret location is mostly hosted in a house, which adds to the atmosphere.

As the founders have mentioned, Motojojo means the unknown. Exploring the unknown through experiential art and music, joining a community, urging oneself to lift their spirits, thereby discovering oneself. To register, block your spot on www.motojojo.co/gatherings.