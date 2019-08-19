Home Cities Kochi

Chasing the unknown experience

 Imagine this. You book tickets to a gathering. You’re unaware about the location, the people you’re going to meet and the lineup of performers.

Published: 19th August 2019 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Imagine this. You book tickets to a gathering. You’re unaware about the location, the people you’re going to meet and the lineup of performers. All you know is that you’ve to bring food. Now, rewind. Would you book tickets to the unknown? Perhaps you wouldn’t. Here is where Motojojo Gatherings come in. 

Sure, the location, people and lineup are kept silent albeit they promise you an intimate gathering wherein you’d meet new people, share food, and listen to some hidden gems within your city, eventually culminating in a rather unforgettable experience. 

Motojojo Gatherings, found in 2017, has conducted over 150 such informal meetups across 15 cities in India, Kochi being their 16th city. The first Motojojo Gathering in the city will be held on Friday from 7-10 am, at...well, registrants will receive the details of the secret location 12 hours before the event.
“In the olden times, there was the ‘baithak’ culture wherein people would often meet new people in person, and perform their talents. This does happen now, as a result of social media. But we’re trying to retrieve the culture, where you meet various people within your city. It’s also a platform for musicians, poets and travel storytellers, to present their original work before an audience. The lineup is, however, secret. In Kochi we will have two musicians, a poet and a travel 
storyteller, performing their original songs. Further details will be released later,” says Nidhi Shah, foreperson, Motojojo Gatherings.

“Also, we have a potluck for half an hour. It brings back school memories wherein you would get your tiffin and make friends over food. Also, the amount that comes in from the tickets is taken as a contribution and shared amongst the artists, the host, and the city lead,” adds Nidhi.
The secret location is mostly hosted in a house, which adds to the atmosphere. 
As the founders have mentioned, Motojojo means the unknown. Exploring the unknown through experiential art and music, joining a community, urging oneself to lift their spirits, thereby discovering oneself. To register, block your spot on www.motojojo.co/gatherings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp