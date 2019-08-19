Conventions India Conclave from August 29

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Mapping Sustainable MICE future of India’ will be the theme of the 12th edition of Conventions India Conclave, a premier international meet on Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibition (MICE) tourism, slated to be held in Kochi from August 29 to 31.

MICE tourism sector and connected stakeholders across the world will participate in the conclave. The event is being organised by India Convention Promotion Bureau (ICPB) under the Union Ministry of Tourism with the support of Kerala Tourism.

The objective of the convention is to showcase Kochi as a destination with multiple options for organising conferences, meetings, exhibitions and incentives.

Over 30 international buyers along with 100 domestic buyers and 70 exhibitors will be participating in the conclave.

During the convention, a report on the research conducted by the Union Ministry of Tourism through ICPB on the 'Economic Impact of MICE Tourism' will also be shared.

International Congress & Convention Association CEO Senthil Gopinath, Union Tourism Ministry Joint Secretary Suman Billa and Tourism Secretary Rani George will be among the key speakers.