CSEZ to set up waste water recycling plant

Published: 19th August 2019 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the agitation by nearby residents over the effluent discharge to the Kalachal and Chathanattu canals by the units at Cochin Special Economic Zone (CSEZ), the government agency has decided to address the issue with the establishment of a wastewater recycling plant by December. D V Swamy, development commissioner, CSEZ, announced the decision at the event during which Minister of State for External and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan interacted with exporters.  

“We are trying our best to recycle the water used for various industrial purposes in CSEZ. The Rs 25-crore wastewater recycling plant will ensure zero effluent discharge to the nearby canals. Besides, six per cent of electricity is being generated through solar power and this will be increased in the coming months,” he said. 

The development commissioner’s promises came in reply to the concerns highlighted by P T Thomas, MLA, at the event. “I have chaired five meetings at CSEZ with regard to the environmental pollution. Along with the positives of increased exports, we need to make a collective effort to revive canals and address the public agitation,” said Thomas. 

