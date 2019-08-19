Free medical camp for senior citizens on Aug 21

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Social Justice Department and Fort Kochi Maintenance Tribunal are jointly organising a free medical camp and awareness programme for senior citizens at Ernakulam North Town Hall on August 21.

The event is organised as part of an adalat for senior citizens under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. The event is slated to take up 100 complaints regarding protection of elderly citizens.

The camp is open to everyone. Registration commences at 10 am and the service of specialists in Ophthalmology, ENT, Surgery, Orthopaedics, Dermatology, Psychiatry, Dental, Diet and Nutrition departments is available at the camp. In addition, the camp, organised with the support of the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), will also have counselling and blood test sessions for participants.