‘HackForTomorrow’ 2019 concludes at KTIZ

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Team “Element X” from Government Model Engineering College bagged the first prize for creating an application to aid rescuers during flood, at the 2019 edition of Litmus7 HackForTomorrow, which concluded at the Kerala Technology Innovation Zone (KTIZ) at Kinfra Hi-Tech Park, Kalamassery.

Team “Git commit die” from College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, clinched second spot and team “Sterben” finished third at the event.

The 24-hour hackathon was organised by students of Government Model Engineering College in association with VisualIQ and print partnered by The New Indian Express. The hackathon was organised in connection with Excel, the annual tech fest of the college. Participants were encouraged to use their engineering and creative skills to come up with innovative solutions to many common social issues. Kerala Startup Mission was also associated with the hackathon which saw participation from colleges across Kerala, including Government Model Engineering College, College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram, and many others.

Students were mentored by industry professionals, who had then pitched their ideas to the judges at the end. Evaluation of the projects and the prize distribution was done by Vincent Chittilappilly, vice-president of VisualIQ, and Anand M Davichan, co-founder of Finish Factory, along with Ashik Hameed.