At 90, this Kerala man's battle against mosquitoes continues

The Mosquito Eradication Samiti was formed by him and a few of his acquaintances in 1998 to spread awareness about mosquitoes, their breeding habits and ways to prevent their proliferation.

Published: 19th August 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Linta Mary Philip 
Express News Service

KOCHI: AM Karappan says he was always a favourite target of mosquitoes. “It was as if they preferred to feast on me. This is the primary reason for my fight against the winged bloodsuckers,” he says. At 90, Karappan is still going strong in his mission, which he started two decades ago.  The Mosquito Eradication Samiti formed by him and a few of his acquaintances in 1998 to spread awareness about mosquitoes, their breeding habits and ways to prevent their proliferation, was revamped a few months back. The samiti, chaired by Karappan, submitted a three-point proposal before the Chief Minister, to eradicate mosquitoes.

Karappan with the larvae
sample he took for studying
 Manu R Mavelil

How it started
In 1996, Karappan, who was engaged in the timber business, observed mosquitoes hovering around logs of timber in his godown. He noticed a hollow in the timber that had collected water and turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Karappan collected the water in a bottle and observed the growth of larvae into mosquito. 

He then went on to spread awareness on mosquitoes and their breeding grounds. That's how the Mosquito Eradication Samiti was formed. They rented auto rickshaws fitted with loudspeakers to spread their message. The Samiti members visited schools and libraries in and around the city. Karappan also went to the Filaria Training and Research Centre, to study about mosquitoes.  He is happy with the way his campaign has been adopted in regions like Kalpetta, Koilandy and Mukkam. The campaign lost its steam in 2008, post an accident which confined him to the house for quite a while. “The society needs to own up the fight against mosquitoes, rather than depend on the government,” Karappan says. 

Comments

