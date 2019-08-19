Home Cities Kochi

The devout art of Biju

 As an artist who has been specialising in mural painting for the past 20 years, Biju Azhikode’s work portrays the stories of gods and goddesses from Hindu mythology.

Published: 19th August 2019 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Biju Azhikode  B P Deepu

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI: As an artist who has been specialising in mural painting for the past 20 years, Biju Azhikode’s work portrays the stories of gods and goddesses from Hindu mythology. The murals adorning the walls of the Navarathri mandapam at Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple, Thiruvananthapuram, were created by Biju. Sri Rama pattabhishekam, Shiva Parvathi and goddess Shakti were some of the tableaus painted by the artist on the 100 sq km area inside the mandapam. Biju’s interest in murals started after he secured a three-year scholarship from National Lalit Kala Akademi in 2003. “The scholarship enabled me to visit many temples and study murals painted on the walls. I also got the opportunity to meet artists from across the country,” says Biju. 

Biju is also among the few artists from Kerala who uses natural colours to create murals. Yellow is taken from stones near Sri Mookambika temple, red from Thottapadi area in Thrissur, blue was taken from Neelambari plant while green is created by mixing Iravi tree’s sap with the blue of Neelambari. The colour black which is used to outline the figures is obtained from the ashes procured from burning clay in a candle flame. According to Biju, many mural artists refuse to use natural colours for it proves expensive and involves a lengthy process. Murals created with natural hues cost twice the amount of acrylic ones.    
Creating a mural artwork is an arduous task that requires time and concentration.

Biju’s mural of Lord Krishna on display at the art museum at south zone cultural centre, Thanjavur took him two months to complete. Traditionally, murals are painted directly on walls and then polished with lime (kummayam) and river sand (aatu manal). After a week, the surface is plastered using river sand, lime, cloth pieces ground together. The last stage involves whitewashing the area with tender coconut and quicklime (chunnambu). The entire process takes about two to three weeks. “The process ensures that the colours do not fade away and the painting lasts for many years,” Biju adds. 

Biju has also experimented with episodes that were not based on Hindu mythology. Apart from doing murals on walls, Biju has so far paited on terracotta pots, sarees, bamboo sticks and table lamps. Biju is the son of mural artists G Azhikode and K Shyamalakumari.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp